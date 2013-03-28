LONDON, March 28 Britain's Johnson Matthey
, the world's top supplier of catalytic converters, said
it had bought Formox, a Sweden-based specialist chemical
company, for 107 million pounds ($161.71 million).
"Formox has a strong position in a growing and profitable
market which gives Johnson Matthey new opportunities to grow its
sales of catalysts and process technology into the wider
petrochemicals market," Chief Executive Neil Carson said on
Thursday.
Following the annoucnement of the acquisition, shares in
Johnson Matthey gained 4.2 percent to 2345 pence at 0859 GMT,
topping Britain's bluechip risers list.
"It's a nice addition to the kind of catalysts they already
sell. It's basically the same customer base," said an analyst
who declined to be named.
Johnson Matthey said Formox, which was sold by Perstorp
Specialty Chemicals, produces catalysts linked to the chemical
formaldehyde and its technologies would complement the company's
existing activities in producing process catalysts and
licencing.