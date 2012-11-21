UPDATE 3-New Nestle CEO ditches elusive sales target
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON Nov 21 Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, posted a 6 percent dip in first-half profit, helped by auto catalyst sales, but warned of a tougher second half for its closely watched truck segment.
The British speciality chemicals company said on Wednesday underlying profit before tax came in at 191.2 million pounds ($304.3 million) in the six months to the end of September, broadly in line with analyst estimates.
"Whilst precious metal prices have improved from their lows during the summer, largely due to the labour unrest in South Africa, the outlook in some of our other markets has weakened and visibility remains limited," Chief Executive Neil Carson said. "We therefore expect that the group's performance in the second half will be similar to the first half of the year."
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.
LONDON, Feb 16 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, helped by price increases and cost cuts, though revenue was pulled lower by currency fluctuations and weakness in Russia.