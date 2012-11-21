LONDON Nov 21 Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, posted a 6 percent dip in first-half profit, helped by auto catalyst sales, but warned of a tougher second half for its closely watched truck segment.

The British speciality chemicals company said on Wednesday underlying profit before tax came in at 191.2 million pounds ($304.3 million) in the six months to the end of September, broadly in line with analyst estimates.

"Whilst precious metal prices have improved from their lows during the summer, largely due to the labour unrest in South Africa, the outlook in some of our other markets has weakened and visibility remains limited," Chief Executive Neil Carson said. "We therefore expect that the group's performance in the second half will be similar to the first half of the year."