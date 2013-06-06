LONDON, June 6 Johnson Matthey, the
world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions,
reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit, as its
exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped offset the
impact of weak precious metals prices.
The speciality chemicals company - which makes catalytic
converters and also refines and recycles platinum group metals -
posted an underlying pre-tax profit of 389.2 million pounds
($599 million) for the year to the end of March, down 9 percent.
That compares to a consensus analyst estimate of 379 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group said it expected "steady progress" in the 2013-14
financial year, as a loss of revenue from its contract with
platinum producer Anglo Platinum is offset by tighter
vehicle emissions legislation in Europe.