* H1 underlying pretax 203 mln stg vs f'cast 194.1 mln

* To raise dividend 20 pct to 15 pence per share

* Sees H2 results for group "slightly ahead" of H1

* Sees H2 results for Environmental Technologies division "well ahead" of H1

* Shares up 1.4 pct, vs 0.7 drop in FTSE (Adds details, quotes, shares)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Nov 23 Johnson Matthey Plc , the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, posted a 24 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by truck sales in North America, and said it expected a stronger second half thanks to resilient demand.

The speciality chemicals company said customer demand was holding up in most regions, despite some "fragility" in southern Europe, with key segments like the North American truck market also holding up in the face of a global slowdown.

That allowed the group, for whom emissions legislation is key to demand, to forecast second-half results "slightly ahead" of the first six months of the year.

"Unlike 2008, there is no evidence of any stockbuilding among our customers," Finance Director Rob MacLeod told Reuters, referring to unsold cars that accumulated on forecourts during the crisis as production cuts lagged the drop in sales.

"And as of today -- and we can only call it as of today -- there is no particular slowdown in our markets."

Underlying profit before tax came in at 203 million pounds ($317.6 million), up 24 percent, compared with a consensus of analysts' forecasts of 194.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Underlying earnings per share rose 29 percent to 72.8 pence, again just above expectations.

The speciality chemicals company benefited from an increase in the proportion of diesel cars sold in Europe -- critical as the complexity of systems required to meet emission standards for diesel engines makes them far more profitable -- but also from improved use of its plants after a Brussels factory was shut down in July.

It also felt a lift from higher average precious metals prices, which helped offset the impact of higher rare earth prices on parts of its autocatalyst business.

Higher rare earth prices squeezed margins and had a 15 million pound impact at the operating level in the first half, but will have no impact in the second half thanks to a sharp drop in prices but also to agreements with customers that will see Johnson Matthey pass on any price rises.

The main rare earth material used by the company is cerium oxide, used in catalysts for gasoline vehicles.

Shares in the group were up 1.4 percent by 0907 GMT at 1,794 pence, outperforming a 0.7 percent drop in the FTSE 100 blue chip index.

DIVIDEND CLIMBS

Johnson Matthey -- which also beat its own return on capital target -- said it would raise its dividend by 20 percent to 15 pence per share, again above forecasts, but said its long-term aim remained for dividend cover of 2.5 times.

The groups' Environmental Technologies division, which makes catalysts and accounted for almost 70 percent of group sales, saw sales up 22 percent and operating profit up 19 percent, thanks to sales into the heavy duty diesel market and an increase in the sale of diesel cars in Europe which helped offset a dip in North America.

It expects profit for the division in the second half to be "well ahead" of the first six months.

Precious Metals, its next most significant division, saw operating profit up 32 percent, benefiting largely from increased precious metals prices and strong demand in manufacturing.

The price effect is expected to ease in the second half as platinum, palladium and gold prices have softened, with the division set to post a year-on-year increase in the second half but a weaker performance than in the first six months.

The company had said in July its first-half performance to the end of September would be "significantly ahead" of the year-ago period, thanks to resilient demand. (Editing by David Holmes)