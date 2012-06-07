(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, June 7 British chemicals company Johnson
Matthey said robust truck sales in North America helped
drive a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit,
prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters
to pay a special dividend.
The British speciality chemicals company said on Thursday
that underlying profit before tax for the year to the end of
March rose to 426 million pounds ($659 million). That compares
to analysts' estimate of just over 411 million pounds, according
to a consensus provided by the company.
That was on the back of a 20 percent rise in revenue, again
above expectations, to just over 12 billion pounds, as catalyst
sales outpaced growth in global car and truck production.
Excluding precious metals, sales rose 17 percent to 2.7 billion
pounds.
The group said it would pay a special dividend to
shareholders of 100 pence per share, on top of a full year
dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent. The one-off payout will
amount to a total of 212 million pounds.
Johnson Matthey makes and develops catalyst technology to
reduce emissions from cars, trucks and power plants but also
makes fine chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and
refines precious metals.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)