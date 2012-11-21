LONDON Nov 21 Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, posted a dip in profits as worries over an outlook dented by a volatile U.S. truck market, weakness in Europe, and poor visibility dragged its shares lower.

The British specialty chemicals firm - which makes catalytic converters and also refines and recycles platinum group metals - met forecasts with a 6 percent dip in first-half profit, held back by the impact of weaker platinum prices on its precious metal products division.

Underlying profit before tax totaled 191.2 million pounds ($304.3 million) for the six months to the end of September.

But the group also said the second half of the year would be "similar" to the first, disappointing some in the market who had expected improvements along with better platinum prices. The second half is normally Johnson Matthey's strongest.

Shares in the group were down 5.3 percent at 2,202 pence at 0900 GMT, underperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, as analysts forecast downgrades to consensus full-year forecasts.

"Whilst (platinum group metals) prices have improved, they state that the outlook in some of their other markets has weakened," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

"They have quantified the full year outlook for the first time and expect performance in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half, implying consensus (earnings per share) downgrades of 3 to 4 percent for the full year."

Johnson Matthey said its precious metals division, normally its largest contributor to the bottom line, saw a 33 percent dip in operating profit, as lower prices over the six months and lower volumes ate into its platinum marketing, distribution and refining arm.

Its environmental technologies unit, which makes catalysts, was up 17 percent, as sales to car makers held up in the six months despite a decline in Europe. Sales of catalysts for heavy duty diesel (HDD) vehicles - usually trucks - were up by more than a quarter in North America.

Analysts had fretted over the impact of an uncertain U.S. truck market, in addition to European weakness, after major suppliers to the truck industry like U.S. firm Accuride warned of a weakening economic environment.

In October, U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc lowered its 2012 forecast for the second time this year, citing delays in customer spending.

Sales of catalysts for heavy duty trucks and equipment to U.S. clients accounts for the bulk of Johnson Matthey's heavy duty diesel sales, particularly in the light of a weak Europe.

"The HDD (heavy duty diesel) market is quite volatile in the U.S. ... We are not seeing any real change in our business," Finance Director Robert MacLeod said.

"If I were pressed, I would probably expect the second half for the HDD market to be broadly similar to the first."