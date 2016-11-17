LONDON Nov 17 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, said it had raised its interim dividend by 5 percent to 20.5 pence and first-half sales were also up 5 percent from a year ago.

"Trading for the group during the period was in line with our expectations in our continuing businesses on a constant currency basis," CEO Robert MacLeod said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar; Editing by Susan Fenton)