* Q3 EPS $0.83 vs $1.09 a year ago

* Q3 outdoor equipment rev down 27 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Johnson Outdoors Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as a fall in military sales hurt its second largest outdoor equipment segment.

The company said U.S. federal budget gridlock led to significant declines in military sales. It expects military sales to fall below historical levels to $10-$13 million at the end of fiscal 2011.

For its third quarter ended July 1, Johnson Outdoors' earnings fell to $8.1 million, or 83 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or $1.09 per share, a year ago.

Johnson Outdoors, which makes products used for fishing, diving, paddling and camping, said outdoor equipment revenue slipped 27 percent due to a 68 percent, or $3.4 million, fall in military sales.

Net sales was about flat at $122.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $17.30 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)