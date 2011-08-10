* Q3 EPS $0.83 vs $1.09 a year ago
* Q3 outdoor equipment rev down 27 pct
Aug 10 Johnson Outdoors Inc reported a
lower quarterly profit as a fall in military sales hurt its
second largest outdoor equipment segment.
The company said U.S. federal budget gridlock led to
significant declines in military sales. It expects military
sales to fall below historical levels to $10-$13 million at the
end of fiscal 2011.
For its third quarter ended July 1, Johnson Outdoors'
earnings fell to $8.1 million, or 83 cents a share, from $10.4
million, or $1.09 per share, a year ago.
Johnson Outdoors, which makes products used for fishing,
diving, paddling and camping, said outdoor equipment revenue
slipped 27 percent due to a 68 percent, or $3.4 million, fall in
military sales.
Net sales was about flat at $122.5 million.
The company's shares closed at $17.30 Tuesday on Nasdaq.
