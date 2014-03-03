March 3 Johnson Service Group PLC :
* 9.5% increase in final dividend to 0.81 pence (2012: 0.74
pence) making 1.21
pence (2012: 1.10 pence) for the year
* FY adjusted operating profit increased by 11.1 percent to
17.0 million STG
* FY revenue from continuing operations 193.6 million STG
(2012: 198.7 million
STG)
* Announces acquisition of bourne services group ltd, a hotel
linen supplier,
for 22.0 million STG
* Acquisition has been part funded by 12.8 million STG net
proceeds from an
equity placing, also announced today
* Acquisition and placing taken together are expected to be
immediately
earnings enhancing
