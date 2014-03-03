March 3 Johnson Service Group PLC : * 9.5% increase in final dividend to 0.81 pence (2012: 0.74 pence) making 1.21

pence (2012: 1.10 pence) for the year * FY adjusted operating profit increased by 11.1 percent to 17.0 million STG

* FY revenue from continuing operations 193.6 million STG (2012: 198.7 million

pence (2012: 1.10 pence) for the year * Announces acquisition of bourne services group ltd, a hotel linen supplier,

for 22.0 million STG * Acquisition has been part funded by 12.8 million STG net proceeds from an

equity placing, also announced today * Acquisition and placing taken together are expected to be immediately

