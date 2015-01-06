Jan 6 Johnson Service Group Plc :

* Overall group trading results for year ended 31st December 2014 are expected to be slightly ahead of expectations

* Identified 109 drycleaning branches, majority of which have leases expiring within next two years, where renewal will not be financially viable

* Are commencing a consultation exercise with affected employees and anticipate that branches will close during first half of year