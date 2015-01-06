BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Jan 6 Johnson Service Group Plc :
* Overall group trading results for year ended 31st December 2014 are expected to be slightly ahead of expectations
* Identified 109 drycleaning branches, majority of which have leases expiring within next two years, where renewal will not be financially viable
* Are commencing a consultation exercise with affected employees and anticipate that branches will close during first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.