(Robert D. Johnston, a history professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is working on a book about the controversies over vaccination in U.S. history. The opinions expressed here are his own.)

By Robert D. Johnston

Feb 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has thrown himself head-long into the nation's increasingly contentious vaccination politics.

Christie told reporters that he and his wife have their own children vaccinated. But he also expressed sympathy with families who make different decisions. "Parents need to have some measure of choice in things as well," Christie argued, "so that's the balance that the government has to decide."

Christie's staff quickly issued a clarification, making it clear that "there is no question kids should be vaccinated." Still, the blustery, straight-talking Jersey politician, who plays Superman to super storms, continued to insist on the desirability of "balance" and complexity in government mandates.

That Christie, much talked about as a moderate 2016 GOP presidential aspirant, should choose to align himself with anti-vaccination forces might seem strange. The measles outbreak spreading rapidly outside of Disneyland has brought the wrath of parents and pundits alike upon those who question vaccination. Even though agitation against immunization mandates has a long history, today not vaccinating one's children has come to appear supremely selfish, if not stupid.

So why is Christie - hardly known for his caution - cautiously seeking to move beyond the boundaries of establishment views on science and public health?

The answer may lie, as the satirical journal the Onion noted, in the 1,110-mile road between Trenton and Des Moines. Not because Iowa has the lowest immunization rate - though only eight states and the District of Columbia rank lower - but because of the continuing conservative shift of Iowa's Republican Party.

Iowa is the first stop for every presidential campaign. The state's caucuses wield an oversized influence on the entire race. So the Hawkeye State's exercise in grass-roots democracy has helped push GOP politics dramatically to the right. Consider, evangelical favorite Mike Huckabee won the caucuses in 2008 and stalwart conservative Rick Santorum was the victor in 2012.

Iowans have led rather than followed the trend toward more conservative politics. Iowa instituted the biggest tax cut in state history in 2013. The state's new U.S. senator, Joni Ernst, is a strong advocate of "personhood," which bans most forms of contraception, and labels President Barack Obama a "dictator." Representative Steve King is notorious for his anti-immigrant attitudes - he described a majority of young Latino dreamers as "drug mules."

Yet King's Iowa Freedom Summit has become a major draw for all Republicans considering a presidential run or just seeking a higher profile. The January gathering demonstrated that strutting one's right-wing extremism has become no vice among Republican candidates looking to recruit voters in Odebolt or Orange City.

The rudiments of such conservatism, now generally associated with the Tea Party - which emerged as a strong political force only five years ago - actually stretch back through Iowa history.

First, Iowa corporate meatpacking executives, small business owners and farmers have a decades-long hostility to many liberal institutions, including unions. Many now resent the "nanny state" meddling of federal social programs. But this distaste for Washington intervention became clear during the New Deal - when the Midwest emerged as one key center of opposition against President Franklin D. Roosevelt's expansive government policies.

To be sure, plenty of Iowa residents (particularly those sturdy farmers) benefit from congressional pork-barrel politics. Increasingly, though, government programs ranging from Obamacare to Common Core are viewed as profound infringements on personal liberty.

Second, conservatism is witnessing a renewed flowering of its distrust of science. Republicans have traditionally been strong supporters of medical and other scientific research. Yet since the mid-20th century, a healthy number of grass-roots Republicans have come to consider doctors and scientists as enforcers of a mechanistic and anti-religious worldview that violates both common sense and American freedom. The roots of such sentiments, which in some ways stretch back to the 1925 Scopes "Monkey Trial," flourished particularly among the hard-line anti-communist right of the 1950s and 1960s.

In this narrative, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) calls officials of the Environmental Protection Agency "locusts," doctors foist abortions on the citizenry, and scholars in condescendingly cosmopolitan universities create a false consensus about the hazards of global warming. For Republican presidential hopefuls, "I am not a scientist" seems both the description it is intended to be and a statement of heartland pride.

Iowa wasn't always such a conservative state. Its farmers contributed substantially to the great agrarian rebellion of the late 19th century that flowered in the age of the Populists and William Jennings Bryan during the 1890s. Iowan Henry Wallace, Roosevelt's vice president during his third term, may have been the most radically left-leaning person to ever hold that office. The state's former five-term senator, Tom Harkin, - whom Ernst succeeded - was a mainstay of prairie liberalism.

And Iowa is by no means purely red today. The state sends one Democratic representative to Washington, and Obama captured the state in both 2008 and 2012.

No one, however, is counting on Iowa staying blue in 2016. This is where Christie's call for more nuanced, complex government vaccine mandates comes in.

It is difficult to tell what any politician truly believes. Christie does, though, have a record of being friendly to his state's vaccine skeptics since at least 2009.

What is easier to recognize is that Christie's concerns about government overreach and coercion might play very well in the fertile cornfields of Iowa conservatism - even if vaccine politics historically have extended well beyond simple libertarianism to also encompass concerns about vaccine safety, the power of elites, the sanctity of the family, and the scope of democracy in a modern scientific world.

What effect will the New Jersey governor's seemingly inadvertent foray into the swirl of vaccine politics ultimately have in the Iowa caucuses, or even beyond?

In the 2012 presidential campaign, then-Representative Michele Bachmann effectively knocked herself out of the race by linking the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine to mental retardation while knocking Governor Rick Perry's policy of mandating HPV vaccines in Texas. Yet hard-line libertarians and Tea Party favorites (and physicians) Ron and Rand Paul have long questioned vaccine mandates in a far more expansive manner - with seemingly little damage to the enthusiasm of their supporters.

Only time will tell if Christie becomes similarly infected with a reputation as an anti-science crusader who panders to the most extreme grass-roots of the Republican Party.

Another scenario is, however, also possible. Christie might well be lionized - at least in the short term - as a politician who recognizes a historical fact that might unite Tea Parties and elitist scholars: Public health measures have always presented genuine difficulties reconciling the robust personal liberty Americans expect and the collective safety that is a crucial part of the promise of scientific medicine. (Robert D. Johnston)