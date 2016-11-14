Nov 14 Publisher Johnston Press Plc on
Monday confirmed that it was in late stage talks with Iliffe
Media for the potential sale of certain titles.
Johnston Press, which has been selling "non-core" titles as
part of its portfolio review, said there was no certainty that
the talks would lead to disposals.
The company has been trying to cut debt by selling its
non-core assets as its tries to tackle a fall in circulation at
its publications. Most recently, it sold its Isle of Man titles
to Tindle Newspapers for 4.25 million pounds ($5.6 million).
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)