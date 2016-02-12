Feb 12 Britain's Johnston Press Plc said on Friday it has agreed to buy "i" newspaper, the cut-price sister paper of The Independent, for 24 million pounds ($35 million).

Johnston, publisher of The Scotsman newspaper, is buying "i" from Independent Print Ltd, which is controlled by the family of Russian businessman Alexander Lebedev. ($1 = 0.6878 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)