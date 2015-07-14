July 14 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of
"The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", said it expected its
full-year profit to be slightly below market expectations, after
advertisers tightened their purse strings during the elections.
Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said its first-half profit
would be marginally lower, coupled with a 5 percent fall in
revenue for the 26 weeks ended July 4.
First-half advertising revenue is expected to fall 5
percent, with a 5.5 percent fall in circulation revenue.
Around the time of the election, a number of national and
local advertisers chose to reduce or delay their spend in both
print and online, the company said.
