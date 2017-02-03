Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher
of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, said it is seeing higher
costs from imported paper and ink due to weakness in sterling
after the Brexit vote, as it posted a 6 percent fall in
full-year revenue.
The 250-year-old company said trading in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 improved after a difficult summer prompted by
Brexit-related uncertainty but total print and digital
advertising revenue, excluding classifieds, for the full year
was down 7 percent.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)