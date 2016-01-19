Jan 19 Publisher Johnston Press Plc said it would look at selling some assets in a bid to streamline its business and raise funds for its investment.

The company said it had identified "a number of brands" that are not part of its long-term future.

Johnston also reported a 7 percent fall in total underlying revenue for 52 weeks ended Jan. 2. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)