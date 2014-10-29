Oct 29 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher
of "The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", said it was seeing
economic growth in most of its markets and the growing strength
in its digital business would help the company improve further
in 2015.
The Edinburgh-based media group said it expected trading in
2014 to be in line with current market expectations.
Digital revenue rose 19.5 percent in the third quarter, the
company said.
Johnston Press said it would implement the reverse stock
split initiatives in the final quarter.
The company, which agreed in April to sell its operations in
Ireland, returned to growth in underlying operating profit in
2013 for the first time in seven years.
