Aug 6 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of
"The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", said first-half
underlying pretax profit nearly tripled, helped by a jump in
revenue from its digital business and lower operating costs.
Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said underlying pretax profit
rose to 6.1 million pounds ($10.2 million) for the six months
ended June 28 from 2.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 4.3 percent to 135.8 million pounds. Digital
advertising revenue grew 23.4 percent.
($1 = 0.5931 British Pounds)
