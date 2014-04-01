Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
April 1 Johnston Press Plc
* Disposal
* Sale of trade and assets of Johnston Press' operations in Republic of Ireland
* Sale to Iconic Newspapers Ltd for 7.2 million stg in cash
* Group will continue to provide printing facilities to iconic newspapers ltd for a certain period post disposal
* Co is retaining its northern irish titles including Newsletter and Derry Journal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.