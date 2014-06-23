Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
June 23 Johnston Press Plc
* Announces successful completion of its capital refinancing plan (announced on 9 may 2014)
* Gross proceeds of £140.0 million have now been received by company in connection with placing and rights issue
* Gross proceeds of £220.5 million from offering of £225.0 million 8.625% senior secured notes due 2019 at an issue price of 98% have now been released to group from escrow
* All amounts outstanding under existing lending facilities have been prepaid and cancelled in full, private placement notes have been redeemed in full, and new revolving credit facility has become available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.