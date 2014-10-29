UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Oct 29 Johnston Press Plc :
* Business continues to grow its audience and move closer to returning to top line growth, with more advertising categories now showing net growth in period
* Further narrowing of decline in total revenues year on year from continuing operations, down 3.1 pct in Q3 compared with 4.3 pct in first half of year
* Advertising revenues down 3.4 pct in Q3, compared to 4.6 pct in first half of year
* Digital revenues delivering strong growth of 19.5 pct in quarter
* Circulation revenues in quarter declining in line with trend at 4.7 pct
* Continuing strong growth of Johnston Press' digital platform positions business for further improvements in 2015
* Board expects trading results for 2014 to be in line with current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
