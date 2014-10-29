Oct 29 Johnston Press Plc :

* Business continues to grow its audience and move closer to returning to top line growth, with more advertising categories now showing net growth in period

* Further narrowing of decline in total revenues year on year from continuing operations, down 3.1 pct in Q3 compared with 4.3 pct in first half of year

* Advertising revenues down 3.4 pct in Q3, compared to 4.6 pct in first half of year

* Digital revenues delivering strong growth of 19.5 pct in quarter

* Circulation revenues in quarter declining in line with trend at 4.7 pct

* Continuing strong growth of Johnston Press' digital platform positions business for further improvements in 2015

