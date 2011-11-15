(Adds details)

* 18 weeks print and digital advertising sales fall 8 pct

* Sees FY results in line with market view

Nov 15 British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc's total print and digital advertising sales for the 18 weeks to Nov. 5 fell 8 percent year-on-year as businesses continued to curb spending amid a tough economy.

The group, whose titles include the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, said display advertising -- its largest revenue category -- fell 3.4 percent in the 18 weeks, in line with the declines seen in the first half of the year.

Circulation revenue also fell 1.6 percent in the period, but improved from the first half.

"With the continued cost savings and the improved advertising declines, we expect full-year results for 2011 to be in line with current market expectations," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts on average were expecting a pretax profit of 26 million pounds, on revenue of 375.9 million pounds, for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Johnston Press endured a worse start to 2011 than expected after government spending cuts hammered its advertising revenue.

Last week, rival Trinity Mirror said it expected to perform slightly better than the market anticipated this year on higher Sunday circulations following the closure of the News of the World.

Johnston Press shares, which have lost more than a third of their value over the last six months, closed at 5.3 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 35 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)