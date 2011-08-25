* H1 sales down 7.5 pct, operating profit down 17.6 pct

* Advertising sales down 10 pct in H1, 8.1 pct in July, August

* Shares up 1 percent

LONDON, Aug 25 British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press said it remained cautious about the advertising outlook for the second half of the year after a 10 percent drop in ad sales in the first half and a slight improvement in July and August.

The publisher said it would continue to cut costs by streamlining processes and consolidating back-office functions as the UK economic outlook remained grim and the government, a major source of advertising revenue, slashed spending.

Outgoing Chief Executive John Fry said Johnston had not seen a dramatic change for the worse because it publishes few titles in the relatively affluent south east of England, where the shock of falling stock markets has been most keenly felt.

"That doesn't affect the average person in Hartlepool," he told Reuters in a telephone interview, referring to the northeastern English town where Johnston Press publishes the Hartlepool Mail.

"It's clear that the regional economies are not buoyant. They haven't been buoyant for some time," he said. "It's gone from tough to tough."

Johnston Press said on Thursday its print advertising revenue decline slowed to 8.1 percent in the first seven weeks of the second half, while digital revenue continued to grow and circulation remained resilient.

Total first-half revenue fell 7.5 percent to 192 million pounds ($315 million), while operating profit before non-recurring items fell 17.6 percent to 33 million pounds.

The company said its full-year results would be broadly in line with current expectations.

Johnston Press shares rose 1 percent to 5.25 pence by 0832 GMT, broadly in line with the market.

Rival British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror reported earlier this month that its regional advertising revenue fell 9 percent in July, after a 10.4 percent drop in the first half.

The Daily Mail group's (DMGOa.L) regional advertising revenues fell 10 percent in the first half.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)