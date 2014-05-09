May 9 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of
"The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", unveiled a 360 million
pound ($610 million) capital refinancing plan on Friday that it
hopes will restore revenue growth.
The company also announced an advertising partnership with
British Sky Broadcasting Group.
Edinburgh-based Johnston Press said adjusted group revenues
declined in the mid-single digits in percentage terms in the 17
weeks to April 26, hurt by lower circulation and print
advertising revenue.
Digital revenue, however, rose during the same
period.
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)