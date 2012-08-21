Aug 21 British regional newspaper publisher
Johnston Press Plc said profit for the 26 weeks ended
June 2012 fell as revenue from print advertising continued to
decline with classified print advertising accounting for
majority of the fall.
The company, which publishes the Scotsman and the Yorkshire
Post, said it expects 2012 results to be in line with its
current expectations if the UK economy does not deteriorate
further.
Johnston Press posted a 7 percent fall in its 2011
underlying profit as its advertising revenue fell 9 percent.
Newspaper publishers have been hit by lower spending on
advertising, particularly as the government has cut spending as
part of an austerity drive aimed at keeping the budget deficit
in check.
Profit before tax, excluding items, fell to 13.6 million
pounds ($21.41 million) for the 26 weeks ended June 30 from 13.8
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue was down 8.2 percent at 176.1 million pounds. Print
advertising revenue fell about 13 percent to 97.4 million
pounds.
Johnston Press said it cut costs by 12.8 million pounds for
the 26 weeks ended June 2012.
The company's shares closed at 6.31 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.