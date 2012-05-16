* Masseur says got date wrong in suit against Hollywood star
* Second man's assault claim going ahead, lawyer says
(Adds Travolta lawyer statement para 3-4)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, May 15 One of the two male masseurs
who accused actor John Travolta of sexual assault dropped his $2
million lawsuit on Tuesday, but the lawyer for the second man
said he was going ahead with that case and was confident of
success.
The unidentified man, referred to as John Doe No. 1, who
claimed that the Hollywood star groped him during a massage
session in Beverly Hills in January, filed a notice dismissing
his lawsuit with federal court in Los Angeles.
Travolta's lawyer Marty Singer, who has termed the claims
"absurd and ridiculous," said on Tuesday the actor was
vindicated by the dismissal of the first complaint.
"My client is completely vindicated by Doe #1 dropping his
claims and dismissing his lawsuit. We fully expect that my
client will similarly be vindicated with respect to Doe #2, as
well as with respect to any other person who makes meritless
claims against John Travolta," Singer said in a statement.
The first masseur was reported last week to have said he got
the wrong date of the alleged incident after photos and
restaurant receipts surfaced putting the "Saturday Night Fever"
actor in New York on the same day.
"The case has been dismissed, but that doesn't mean it can't
be refiled," the plaintiff's attorney, Okorie Okorocha, told
Reuters.
Okorocha said he still will be going ahead with the lawsuit
against Travolta, representing a second unidentified man, John
Doe No. 2, who claimed that Travolta rubbed his leg, touched his
genitals and tried to initiate sex at a private appointment at
an Atlanta hotel on Jan. 28.
Asked whether he was concerned about the credibility of John
Doe No. 2's suit in light of the first masseur's dismissal,
Okorocha said "Not at all. I'm not worried about anything with
John Doe 2."
Celebrity news website Radar Online said on Tuesday that it
had obtained emails it claimed were written by the Atlanta
masseur to his employers that made no reference to the alleged
incident involving Travolta.
Radar Online said the emails were written the day after the
alleged encounter and that the masseur was asking to be demoted.
A third man, cruise ship worker Fabian Zanzi, claimed last
week on a Chilean TV show that Travolta offered him $12,000 to
have sex while on a cruise in 2009, but he has not filed a
lawsuit against the actor.
Travolta, 58, has been married to actress Kelly Preston
since 1991. He found international claim with the movies
"Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease" in the 1970s, before going
on to grittier roles in "Pulp Fiction."
The latest allegations against the actor are unlikely to
affect his career according to celebrity image experts, who say
Travolta has overcome speculation about his sex life in the past
without any negative impact on his popularity.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Jill Serjeant and Todd
Eastham)