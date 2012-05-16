* Masseur says got date wrong in suit against Hollywood star

* Second man's assault claim going ahead, lawyer says (Adds Travolta lawyer statement para 3-4)

By Piya Sinha-Roy

LOS ANGELES, May 15 One of the two male masseurs who accused actor John Travolta of sexual assault dropped his $2 million lawsuit on Tuesday, but the lawyer for the second man said he was going ahead with that case and was confident of success.

The unidentified man, referred to as John Doe No. 1, who claimed that the Hollywood star groped him during a massage session in Beverly Hills in January, filed a notice dismissing his lawsuit with federal court in Los Angeles.

Travolta's lawyer Marty Singer, who has termed the claims "absurd and ridiculous," said on Tuesday the actor was vindicated by the dismissal of the first complaint.

"My client is completely vindicated by Doe #1 dropping his claims and dismissing his lawsuit. We fully expect that my client will similarly be vindicated with respect to Doe #2, as well as with respect to any other person who makes meritless claims against John Travolta," Singer said in a statement.

The first masseur was reported last week to have said he got the wrong date of the alleged incident after photos and restaurant receipts surfaced putting the "Saturday Night Fever" actor in New York on the same day.

"The case has been dismissed, but that doesn't mean it can't be refiled," the plaintiff's attorney, Okorie Okorocha, told Reuters.

Okorocha said he still will be going ahead with the lawsuit against Travolta, representing a second unidentified man, John Doe No. 2, who claimed that Travolta rubbed his leg, touched his genitals and tried to initiate sex at a private appointment at an Atlanta hotel on Jan. 28.

Asked whether he was concerned about the credibility of John Doe No. 2's suit in light of the first masseur's dismissal, Okorocha said "Not at all. I'm not worried about anything with John Doe 2."

Celebrity news website Radar Online said on Tuesday that it had obtained emails it claimed were written by the Atlanta masseur to his employers that made no reference to the alleged incident involving Travolta.

Radar Online said the emails were written the day after the alleged encounter and that the masseur was asking to be demoted.

A third man, cruise ship worker Fabian Zanzi, claimed last week on a Chilean TV show that Travolta offered him $12,000 to have sex while on a cruise in 2009, but he has not filed a lawsuit against the actor.

Travolta, 58, has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991. He found international claim with the movies "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease" in the 1970s, before going on to grittier roles in "Pulp Fiction."

The latest allegations against the actor are unlikely to affect his career according to celebrity image experts, who say Travolta has overcome speculation about his sex life in the past without any negative impact on his popularity. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Jill Serjeant and Todd Eastham)