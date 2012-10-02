Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
Oct 2 Publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc said it will buy privately held Deltak.edu LLC, a higher education and online learning services company, for $220 million to bolster its digital learning offerings.
The deal is expected to close by October-end.
After the acquisition, Deltak's more than 300 employees would become part of Wiley.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.