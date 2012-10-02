Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
Oct 2 John Wiley & Sons Inc, the publisher of the "For Dummies" books, said it will buy privately held online learning services company Deltak.edu LLC for $220 million to strengthen its business with higher education institutions.
Deltak will add to John Wiley's global education business, which publishes educational content for colleges and universities, for-profit career colleges, advanced placement classes and secondary schools.
Revenue from the business accounted for 18 percent of John Wiley's total revenue in fiscal 2012.
Chicago-based Deltak, founded in 1997, works with colleges and universities to develop and support online degree and certificate programs.
The company had revenue of $54 million in the fiscal year ended September.
Deltak's more than 300 employees would become part of John Wiley after the deal, which is expected to close this month.
John Wiley has been consolidating its business around its textbooks, and sold its "Frommer's" line of travel guidebooks to Google Inc in August.
Shares of the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company were almost flat at $45.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.