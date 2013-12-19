European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 19 John Wood Group PLC : * Wood group plc - mustang Canada awarded topsides detailed engineering
MANAMA, March 8 U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott International said on Wednesday it would build a fabrication yard at a shipbuilding complex planned by national oil giant Saudi Aramco on the kingdom's east coast.
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.