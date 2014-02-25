PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 John Wood Group PLC : * Wood Group PSN renews major contract from Talisman Sinopec Energy UK * Five year contract extension from talisman sinopec energy UK is valued at
$500 million usd * Under the scope, PSN will provide engineering & modifications services to Talisman Sinopec Energy UK's 11 offshore assets in the UK North Sea, and onshore at the Flotta oil terminal on Orkney. * Source text
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
