March 26 John Wood Group PLC : * Wood Group JV supports Americas largest LNG producer * Joint venture between Neal & Massy and Wood Group has been awarded a master services agreement (MSA) to deliver construction services to Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer in the Western Hemisphere. * Multimillion dollar, two-year contract.