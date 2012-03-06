* Year EBITA up 15.6 pct at $399 mln, vs forecast $364 mln

* PSN business underperforms, Engineering drives growth

* Repeats Dec. forecast of good progress in all units in 2012

* Total dividend 13.5 cents, up 22.7 pct

* Shares down 5.7 pct, after rising 30 pct since Sept '11 (Recasts with share price drop, details)

By Adveith Nair

LONDON, March 6 Oil industry services group John Wood posted a better than expected rise in profits on Tuesday but the shares fell back almost 6 percent on continuing problems at its well maintenance unit.

The Wood Group PSN production services business, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of group earnings, suffered losses of around $30 million on projects in Oman and Colombia, offsetting a strong performance by the business in the North Sea and North America.

"Losses in Oman will continue to impact in 2012, although we anticipate that this will be at a reduced level compared to 2011," the company said in a results statement.

Wood Group had warned in December of problems at the unit formed by the integration of Wood Group Production Facilities with PSN, which it bought last year for nearly $1 billion. The company said the PSN businesses acquired had performed ahead of expectations.

Investec Securities analyst Keith Morris said the unit was "the disappointment in 2011," holding back underlying progress.

Shares in the company, tipped to join Britain's blue-chip FTSE index later this month, were down 5.7 percent at 720 pence by 1417 GMT.

Until Tuesday the share price had risen more than 30 percent in the last six months, including a 22 percent rise since the company forecast further growth in December.

"There appear few features in the results," said Liberum Capital analyst Andrew Whittock, who currently has a 'hold' rating on the shares.

"The share price appears to need upgrades (to forecasts) to support current levels although it is not obvious where they are coming from," he said.

ENGINEERING DRIVES GROWTH

The company, which designs, builds and maintains oil and gas facilities and pipelines, said increased exploration and production (E&P) activity drove sales at its engineering unit in 2011 and it expects further growth at the division this year.

"We are forecasting strong growth in Engineering driven by increased E&P capex spend and have good visibility in our Wood Group GTS Power Solutions business into 2012," the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were up 15.6 percent at $398.7 million, ahead of a consensus market forecast of $364 million according to a company-supplied survey of analysts' estimates.

The Engineering division's EBITA rose 33 percent, the company said, accounting for nearly half of group earnings.

"During 2011, we saw E&P spend growing at around 10 percent on a global basis," Chief Executive Allister Langlands told a conference call. "We see an increase in the range of 5-10 percent in 2012. It could well be that spending ultimately grows towards the top of that range."

Analysts at Collins Stewart said the Engineering order book was healthy, and added that the unit would likely see growth of 10 percent or more. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)