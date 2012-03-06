* Year EBITA up 15.6 pct at $399 mln, vs forecast $364 mln
* PSN business underperforms, Engineering drives growth
* Repeats Dec. forecast of good progress in all units in
2012
* Total dividend 13.5 cents, up 22.7 pct
* Shares down 5.7 pct, after rising 30 pct since Sept '11
By Adveith Nair
LONDON, March 6 Oil industry services
group John Wood posted a better than expected rise in
profits on Tuesday but the shares fell back almost 6 percent on
continuing problems at its well maintenance unit.
The Wood Group PSN production services business, which
accounts for nearly 40 percent of group earnings, suffered
losses of around $30 million on projects in Oman and Colombia,
offsetting a strong performance by the business in the North Sea
and North America.
"Losses in Oman will continue to impact in 2012, although we
anticipate that this will be at a reduced level compared to
2011," the company said in a results statement.
Wood Group had warned in December of problems at the unit
formed by the integration of Wood Group Production Facilities
with PSN, which it bought last year for nearly $1 billion. The
company said the PSN businesses acquired had performed ahead of
expectations.
Investec Securities analyst Keith Morris said the unit was
"the disappointment in 2011," holding back underlying progress.
Shares in the company, tipped to join Britain's blue-chip
FTSE index later this month, were down 5.7 percent at
720 pence by 1417 GMT.
Until Tuesday the share price had risen more than 30 percent
in the last six months, including a 22 percent rise since the
company forecast further growth in December.
"There appear few features in the results," said Liberum
Capital analyst Andrew Whittock, who currently has a 'hold'
rating on the shares.
"The share price appears to need upgrades (to forecasts) to
support current levels although it is not obvious where they are
coming from," he said.
ENGINEERING DRIVES GROWTH
The company, which designs, builds and maintains oil and gas
facilities and pipelines, said increased exploration and
production (E&P) activity drove sales at its engineering unit in
2011 and it expects further growth at the division this year.
"We are forecasting strong growth in Engineering driven by
increased E&P capex spend and have good visibility in our Wood
Group GTS Power Solutions business into 2012," the company said.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were
up 15.6 percent at $398.7 million, ahead of a consensus market
forecast of $364 million according to a company-supplied survey
of analysts' estimates.
The Engineering division's EBITA rose 33 percent, the
company said, accounting for nearly half of group earnings.
"During 2011, we saw E&P spend growing at around 10 percent
on a global basis," Chief Executive Allister Langlands told a
conference call. "We see an increase in the range of 5-10
percent in 2012. It could well be that spending ultimately grows
towards the top of that range."
Analysts at Collins Stewart said the Engineering order book
was healthy, and added that the unit would likely see growth of
10 percent or more.
