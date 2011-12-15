* Says sees strong conditions in sector

* Reports customers unaffected by volatility in financial mkts

* Says Wood Group PSN performed below expectations in H2

* Shares fall as much as 5 pct, down 2.3 pct at 0815 GMT (Adds details, background, shares)

LONDON, Dec 15 British energy services firm John Wood Group warned a unit it bought a year ago for close to $1 billion was not performing as well as hoped, overshadowing promises of in-line group earnings this year and good growth in 2012.

Wood Group, which builds oil rigs and pipelines and whose equipment is used in shale gas drilling, said on Thursday it continued to see strong market conditions thanks to high oil and gas prices.

"We are not witnessing any material change in customer behaviour as a consequence of volatility in financial markets," the company said is a statement.

The firm said its engineering and GTS maintenance divisions had performed ahead of expectations but that its oil production services unit Wood Group PSN had fallen short in the second half due to delays on an Oman development and losses in Columbia.

Shares in the group fell as much as 5 percent following the statement and were trading down 2.3 percent at 621.5 pence by 0815 GMT, making them one of the weakest performers on the FTSE 250 midcap index.

"Overall, performance for 2011 is anticipated to be in line with expectations," the company said in a trading update. "We anticipate good growth in all divisions in 2012."

($1 = 0.608 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Paul Hoskins)