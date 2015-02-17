(Adds details, background, share movement)
Feb 17 Energy services firm John Wood Group Plc
reported a 3.1 percent increase in full-year core
earnings, helped by strength in its brownfield services unit.
Shares in the company rose as much as 9 percent on the
London Stock Exchange and were the second largest gainers on the
FTSE-250 midcap index.
Wood Group, which counts BP Plc among its customers,
said earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA)
in its Wood Group PSN unit rose 30 percent, helped by its U.S.
shale oil business.
The company said its focus on production-related activity
significantly weighted towards customer operating expenses would
provide relative resilience in a more challenging market in
2015.
Wood Group said it would continue to look for acquisitions
but that it would "apply tougher filters" due to lower oil
prices.
The company, which saw opportunities to grow in the Middle
East, Africa and Australasia, said it would benefit from the
recent Swaggart acquisition in the United States where it
expected a good longer-term market for its shale activities.
Wood Group, founded in 1912 as a ship repair and marine
engineering firm, said full-year EBITA rose to $549.6 million
from $533.0 million a year earlier.
Pretax profit for 2014 rose to $424.2 million from $412.3
million a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $7.62
billion.
Shares in the company were up 7.4 percent at 676.5 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 0911 GMT.
