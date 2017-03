Aug 19 John Wood Group Plc :

* H1 total revenue of $3,801.2m up 10% and total ebita in line with H1 2013 at $243.9m

* Continue to anticipate full year total ebita to be in line with expectations and up on 2013

* Interim dividend of 8.9 cents (2013: 7.1 cents) up 25%

* H1 revenue from continuing operations on an equity accounting basis up 16% at $3,224.4m