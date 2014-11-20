Nov 20 John Wood Group Plc :

* Alan Semple, chief financial officer has advised board that he intends to retire and step down from his current role in may 2015

* David Kemp, CFO of Wood Group PSN will succeed Alan and will join board as an executive director

* Also creating a new role of chief operating officer

* Also creating a new role of chief operating officer

* Robin Watson, currently CEO of Wood Group PSN is to be appointed COO during first half of 2015