* Awarded a multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc (EMEPMI), a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

* First contract WGPSN has secured in the Malaysian market

* Wood Group PSN and Wood Group Mustang will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management services to support EMEPMI's offshore operations in Malaysia.