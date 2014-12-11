Dec 11 John Wood Group Plc

* Wood Group secures major BP contract

* Wood Group has been awarded a five year contract with an estimated value of $750 mln from BP

* Effective Jan. 2015, contract will create 150 new jobs and secure more than 700 existing positions

* This is WGPSN's largest contract award in 2014 and includes an option for two, one-year extensions.

* New Glen Lyon FPSO which is currently being constructed and is due to come online in 2016

* WGPSN already provide engineering, procurement and construction services for six BP offshore assets - Clair, Magnus, Etap, Andrew, Bruce, and its new Glen Lyon FPSO which is currently being constructed and is due to come online in 2016