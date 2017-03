Dec 11 John Wood Group Plc

* Wood Group (John)Plc: Wood Group expands capabilities in Swaggart acquisition

* Swaggart will operate within Wood Group PSN and further expands Wood Group's civil, concrete, mechanical and fabrication capabilities

* Wood Group has acquired Swaggart for an initial consideration of $36.3 million

* Business will continue to be led by its existing management team under Lincoln Swaggart

With three us locations including Idaho and New Mexico, Swaggart employs approximately 200 personnel