(Corrects first bullet point to add dropped words "anticipated reduction in 2014")

Dec 11 John Wood Group Plc :

* Wood Group Engineering anticipated reduction in 2014 EBITA will be less than 15 pct indicated in December 2013

* Group anticipates full year 2014 performance in line with expectations and up on 2013

* Wood Group PSN production services will deliver strong growth in 2014