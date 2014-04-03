(Adds details)
LONDON, April 3 British energy service firm Wood
Group said it had won a contract to support gas turbines
and compressors on Kazakhstan's troubled Kashagan oil field,
where conditions make extreme demands on equipment.
The eight-year contract, which began in January, will be
executed by a joint venture between Wood Group and Kazakh
service firm KazTurboRemont.
It is the biggest contract to date won by Wood Group's gas
turbines division - GTS - and will involved maintaining and
repairing 15 gas turbines, as well as all driven equipment,
steam turbines, standby diesels and compressors, the company
said on Thursday.
Kashagan, a $50 billion project that is expected to produce
75,000 barrels per day, has been offline since October when
onshore pipes carrying corrosive gases sprang leaks and brought
production to a halt just one month after the start-up. No
problems have been reported with the compressors.
The project is among one of the world's most technologically
ambitious, with the oil 4,200 metres (4,590 yards) below the
seabed at very high pressure and the associated gas mixed with
some of the highest concentrations of toxic, metal-eating
hydrogen sulphide (H2S) ever encountered.
In order to overcome the high pressures and H2S content,
specific compressors had to be developed for Kashagan, Total
, a member of the operating consortium, said on its
website.
Two of the compressors are known among the thousands of
workers on Kashagan as "the widow maker" and "the rotating
bomb", which a consortium spokesman pointed out refer not to
unsafe working conditions but to their complexity.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jane Baird)