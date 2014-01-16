Jan 16 Johnson & Johnson's anticoagulant
Xarelto should not be approved to prevent further heart problems
in patients who have recently suffered a heart attack, an
advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Thursday.
The panel voted 10 to 0, with one abstention, against
approval, saying data from a single clinical trial was not
strong enough to justify approval, especially since some data
from the trial was missing.
Xarelto is already used to treat and prevent deep vein
thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms and to reduce the risk of
stroke and blood clots in patients with an irregular heart beat
that is not caused by heart problems.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)