Sept 9 Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beijing-based Internet service provider for 480 million yuan(78.22 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise 138 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 10

