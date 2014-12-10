BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
Dec 10 Join In (Holding) Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Dec 11 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yzEX5q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance