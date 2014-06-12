BRIEF-Crispr and Casebia announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
June 12 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets approval from National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue 2.2 billion yuan ($353.87 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ver99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2169 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
March 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, even as oil prices recovered modestly from three-month lows. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.25 percent at 15,544.82 on Monday, as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an ex
* Phase 4 study shows exparel versus active comparator reduces opioid consumption and postsurgical pain in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty