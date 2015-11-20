HELSINKI Nov 20 Finnish mobile operating system
company Jolla, created by ex-Nokia software developers, has
filed to a local court for debt restructuring after running out
of funding and plans temporary lay-offs, it said on Friday.
Jolla was founded four years ago by Nokia's
former MeeGo software team, which was shut down after the
once-dominant phone maker failed to compete in smartphones such
as Apple's iPhone and decided to switch to Microsoft's
Windows Phone software.
Nokia eventually sold its ailing phones business to
Microsoft last year.
Jolla developed its own operating system called Sailfish,
based on MeeGo software, and launched two devices running on it,
but recent funding talks with investors have stalled.
"Jolla's funding round has been delayed, which is why the
company must adjust and reorganise its operations. We will apply
for a corporate reorganisation to ensure continuity and turn
into profitability," the company said in a statement.
It said it would have to temporarily lay off a large part of
its staff of about 100, but did not say how many. It did not say
how much debt it had.
