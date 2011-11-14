UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 0.741 vs 0.712
Revenue 15.2 vs 12.8
Note: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines' largest fast-food company, outselling McDonalds and KFC locally. Apart from its flagship chicken and burger stores, the company also owns chains of bakeshops, Chinese fast-food restaurants and pizza and pasta stores in the Philippines and overseas.
($1 = 43.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by John Mair)
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.