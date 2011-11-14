Nov 14 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 0.741 vs 0.712

Revenue 15.2 vs 12.8

Note: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines' largest fast-food company, outselling McDonalds and KFC locally. Apart from its flagship chicken and burger stores, the company also owns chains of bakeshops, Chinese fast-food restaurants and pizza and pasta stores in the Philippines and overseas.

($1 = 43.2 pesos)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by John Mair)