MANILA, Aug 15 Six months ending June 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos unless stated)

Net income attributable to parent 1.31 vs 1.43

System-wide retail sales 39.21 vs 33.91

Revenue 29.55 vs 25.64

Net operating income 1.85 vs 1.84

Earnings per share (peso, basic) 1.277 vs 1.403

Note: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines' largest fast-food company, outselling McDonalds and KFC locally. Apart from its flagship chicken and burger stores, the company also owns a cake-shop chain, Chinese fast-food restaurants and pizza and pasta stores in the Philippines and overseas.

System-wide sales comprise sales from company-owned stores and those operated under a franchise. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by John Mair)