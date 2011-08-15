MANILA, Aug 15 Six months ending June 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos unless stated)
Net income attributable to parent 1.31 vs 1.43
System-wide retail sales 39.21 vs 33.91
Revenue 29.55 vs 25.64
Net operating income 1.85 vs 1.84
Earnings per share (peso, basic) 1.277 vs 1.403
Note: Jollibee Foods Corp is the Philippines'
largest fast-food company, outselling McDonalds and KFC
locally. Apart from its flagship chicken and burger
stores, the company also owns a cake-shop chain, Chinese
fast-food restaurants and pizza and pasta stores in the
Philippines and overseas.
System-wide sales comprise sales from company-owned stores
and those operated under a franchise.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by John
Mair)