BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 485.5 million yuan (79.07 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C3EFrB; bit.ly/1sh5BCU
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.