Sept 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 485.5 million yuan (79.07 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C3EFrB; bit.ly/1sh5BCU

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)