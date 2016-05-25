May 25 Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt and Xian LONGi Silicon Materials :

* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Xian LONGi Silicon Materials and a wholly owned photovoltaic technology subsidiary of Xian LONGi Silicon Materials

* Says the companies to cooperate on monocrystalline silicon, monocrystalline cells, monocrystalline module and backplane of solar photovoltaic industry

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zETM

