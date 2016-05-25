Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt and Xian LONGi Silicon Materials :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Xian LONGi Silicon Materials and a wholly owned photovoltaic technology subsidiary of Xian LONGi Silicon Materials
* Says the companies to cooperate on monocrystalline silicon, monocrystalline cells, monocrystalline module and backplane of solar photovoltaic industry
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zETM
Further company coverage:, (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)